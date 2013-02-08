© Group C Media, inc.

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Our mission is to connect organizations with their audiences. We utilize a multi-platform approach to deliver market-leading content and superior marketing solutions for all of our customers.

For over 50 years, corporate executives have relied on Group C Media’s leading information brands to achieve business success. Through its print products, online capabilities and face-to-face events, Group C Media’s mission is the same — to provide relevant content and connections for its audiences and advertisers.

We educate the markets that we serve with quality content that’s created and delivered by a team that possesses a strong combination of industry experience, marketing savvy and operations expertise. Today, more than 500,000 business professionals rely on Group C Media’s portfolio of products to get the information they need to do their jobs more effectively.

Our Brands

Facility Executive is a specialized trade publication written and edited for corporate facility executives in all industry and service sectors whose responsibilities include purchasing, planning and approving products, services and materials for facility operations.

Facility Executive is the one-stop source for information on the quality design, operation, and maintenance of facilities. With content aimed at facility decision-makers in print, online and face-to-face, Facility Executive addresses the diverse demands and interests of facility professionals.

Business Facilities highlights area economic development and site selection news from around the world. Economic development creates opportunities to grow state, local and metro areas, which are essential for economic growth, improved quality of life and community development.

Turf keeps landscape and design/build professionals up-to-date on emerging trends, best practices, operational efficiencies, marketing/sales &amp; human development.

Continuity Insights is an essential information-sharing resource for business continuity professionals.

The Business Facilities Online Site Seekers’ Guide is the most comprehensive online directory of economic development agencies from around the world.

