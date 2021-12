April 3-5, 2022

The Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel

Charlotte, NC

Business Facilities LiveXchange is Group C Media’s signature event. At LiveXchange, corporate executives who are searching for new locations for their expansion or relocation projects meet one-on-one with economic development agencies from across the U.S. This invitation-only event also includes a series of educational sessions focusing on site selection strategies, as well as multiple networking opportunities. Learn more >